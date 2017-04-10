El Faro widow turns anguish into miss...

El Faro widow turns anguish into mission for safer ships

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: White Lake Beacon

Frank Hamm, a new helmsman on the freighter El Faro, is shown in a framed photograph at the home of his widow, Rochelle Hamm, in Jacksonville, Fla., on March 14, 2017. As the cargo freighter went down in a hurricane on Oct. 1, 2015, the ship's data recorder captured his final words.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) 1 hr Justice seeker 233
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Fri SJCSKR 205
Molly brown Apr 13 nemo 18
Mark Matovina Apr 13 TTT 4
Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14) Apr 11 RuffnReddy 22
hotel Apr 11 Brittany 1
Keva Matovina Apr 10 Florida 2
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC