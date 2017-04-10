El Faro widow turns anguish into mission for safer ships
Frank Hamm, a new helmsman on the freighter El Faro, is shown in a framed photograph at the home of his widow, Rochelle Hamm, in Jacksonville, Fla., on March 14, 2017. As the cargo freighter went down in a hurricane on Oct. 1, 2015, the ship's data recorder captured his final words.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Justice seeker
|233
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Fri
|SJCSKR
|205
|Molly brown
|Apr 13
|nemo
|18
|Mark Matovina
|Apr 13
|TTT
|4
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|22
|hotel
|Apr 11
|Brittany
|1
|Keva Matovina
|Apr 10
|Florida
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC