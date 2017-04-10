3 Things to Do Thursday
The community is invited to attend the Celebrity Canvas Fundraiser to benefit Westside Elementary School. All proceeds from this charity event will be used for their after-school programs and to aid initiatives such as their community garden which feeds a child's mind and body from the ground up, upkeep on their sports fields, materials for their after-school enrichment programs and meals.
