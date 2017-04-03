3 Things to Do Monday

Music by the Blue Notes. $5, includes refreshments. 386-672-4146. 2. Experiencing The Extremes Of An Aerospace Environment, 7-8:30 p.m., Willie Miller Instructional Center Auditorium, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 600 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.