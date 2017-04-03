3 Things to Do Friday

3 Things to Do Friday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Rated PG. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and come out to enjoy the movie with friends and family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) 12 hr Justice seeker 229
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) 14 hr one percenter 195
Mark Matovina Apr 4 Beacher 1
Molly brown Apr 4 Baller 14
Trash on Atlantic Ave Apr 1 Jim 1
Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14) Apr 1 Evelyn 20
News Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f... Mar 29 Pat Creegan 1
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Volusia County was issued at April 06 at 6:11PM EDT

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,162 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC