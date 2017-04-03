3 cats killed in Daytona Beach fire

1 hr ago

Some of the cats at a residence in Daytona Beach escaped when the house they were in caught on fire Wednesday morning, but three of them were found dead inside the home, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said. When firefighters from Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach responded to the scene on Bel Aire Drive for a structure fire just before 9:45 a.m., the occupant of the house was already outside, according to DBFD spokesperson Sasha Staton.

