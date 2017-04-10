10 years, $1.87M later, Daytona lots ...

10 years, $1.87M later, Daytona lots wait for buyers

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

In 2007, the city paid $1.87 million for an aging, crime-ridden apartment complex just south of East International Speedway Boulevard, then demolished the buildings.  Six years later, the city sold the vacant lot in the 500 block of South Grandview Avenue to White Challis Redevelopment for $27,500. White Challis is owned by Jack White, who is married to Daytona Beach City Commissioner Kelly White.  But the $1.84 million gap between the city's purchase price and its sale price to White Challis hasn't added up to a financial bonanza for the developer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) 9 hr one percenter 191
Trash on Atlantic Ave Apr 1 Jim 1
Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14) Apr 1 Evelyn 20
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Mar 30 Gfod 227
News Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f... Mar 29 Pat Creegan 1
Molly brown Mar 29 Crazy 13
Why was Daytona Walmart closed? Mar 26 Pwm Harvey 1
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,342 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC