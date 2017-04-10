10 years, $1.87M later, Daytona lots wait for buyers

In 2007, the city paid $1.87 million for an aging, crime-ridden apartment complex just south of East International Speedway Boulevard, then demolished the buildings. Six years later, the city sold the vacant lot in the 500 block of South Grandview Avenue to White Challis Redevelopment for $27,500. White Challis is owned by Jack White, who is married to Daytona Beach City Commissioner Kelly White. But the $1.84 million gap between the city's purchase price and its sale price to White Challis hasn't added up to a financial bonanza for the developer.

