Woman sues Paganoa s, 8 others; bill targets a drive-bya lawsuits
A disabled woman has sued Richard Pagano's pizzeria, claiming it doesn't have handicapped parking or enough space for her to maneuver her wheelchair. His business isn't the only one singled out by the plaintiff, Pamela Collins, records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f...
|16 min
|Pat Creegan
|1
|Molly brown
|5 hr
|Crazy
|13
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Mar 26
|81 forever
|185
|Why was Daytona Walmart closed?
|Mar 26
|Pwm Harvey
|1
|Palm Coat littering
|Mar 25
|chouette
|2
|Florida Unemployment "Connect" site- ABOMINATIO... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|John
|12
|Company while visiting
|Mar 16
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC