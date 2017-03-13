Wheel Love

Wheel Love

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A half-dozen couples got married Friday evening at the Pavilion at Bruce Rossmeyer's Daytona Harley-Davidson in "Ride Forever," the Volusia Clerk of the Court's first group biker wedding event. Clerk Laura Roth, who borrowed a studded leather jacket for the event, took to the stage and read the biker-themed vows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Company while visiting Thu Richard 1
Gay life/men (May '15) Thu Richard 6
Keva Matovina Thu Port Orange 1
News Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ... Thu shilovadar0 1
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Thu SJCSKR 182
Jackie Pettis Mar 15 pcg 1
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Mar 15 Uncle Bert 176
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,640 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC