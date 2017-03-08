Volusia County detectives search for babysitter accused of molesting multiple children

Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office need help finding a babysitter accused of molesting multiple children after befriending their families and moving into their homes. Michael McCabe, 47, has several warrants out for his arrest, including three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12. Detectives said he would befriend families in need, gain their trust and move in with them to be closer to their children.

