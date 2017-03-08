Volusia County detectives search for ...

Volusia County detectives search for babysitter accused of molesting multiple children

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: WFTV Orlando

Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office need help finding a babysitter accused of molesting multiple children after befriending their families and moving into their homes. Michael McCabe, 47, has several warrants out for his arrest, including three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12. Detectives said he would befriend families in need, gain their trust and move in with them to be closer to their children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guy at Gold's Gym, Ormond Beach Sat SPIKE62 3
News Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retireme... Sat ThomasA 5
Catrina Pavlov Mar 10 Sasha 3
Molly brown Mar 10 Garry 4
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Mar 10 Grunt56 181
heather ball from jamestown ny Mar 5 Lisa 5
Joeys Mar 3 wondering 4
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,514,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC