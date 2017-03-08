Volusia County detectives search for babysitter accused of molesting multiple children
Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office need help finding a babysitter accused of molesting multiple children after befriending their families and moving into their homes. Michael McCabe, 47, has several warrants out for his arrest, including three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12. Detectives said he would befriend families in need, gain their trust and move in with them to be closer to their children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guy at Gold's Gym, Ormond Beach
|Sat
|SPIKE62
|3
|Jimmy Buffett to open 'Margaritaville' retireme...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|5
|Catrina Pavlov
|Mar 10
|Sasha
|3
|Molly brown
|Mar 10
|Garry
|4
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Mar 10
|Grunt56
|181
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|Mar 5
|Lisa
|5
|Joeys
|Mar 3
|wondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC