Thermal Imaging Camera Spots Suspect ...

Thermal Imaging Camera Spots Suspect Crawling Through Mud After Fleeing Walmart Fight: Cops

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Yahoo!

A man who was allegedly involved in a fight at a Florida Walmart before fleeing in a stolen truck this week has been hauled to jail after cops say they caught him crawling through mud. Dustin Arnold was allegedly spotted by a helicopter equipped with a thermal imaging camera after the Ormond Beach Police Department responded to a call about an incident at the retailer Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joeys 4 hr the dude 3
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Wed Patrick 175
Catrina Pavlov Wed Steven 2
Molly brown Wed Batman 1
heather ball from jamestown ny Wed Guy 3
Helicopter over head? (Jun '13) Tue Don 5
Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16) Feb 27 joe 3
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Volusia County was issued at March 03 at 4:04AM EST

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,848 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC