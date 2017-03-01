Thermal Imaging Camera Spots Suspect Crawling Through Mud After Fleeing Walmart Fight: Cops
A man who was allegedly involved in a fight at a Florida Walmart before fleeing in a stolen truck this week has been hauled to jail after cops say they caught him crawling through mud. Dustin Arnold was allegedly spotted by a helicopter equipped with a thermal imaging camera after the Ormond Beach Police Department responded to a call about an incident at the retailer Wednesday night.
