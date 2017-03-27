South Daytona police investigate links between shooting, carjacking
In the wake of a separate shooting and a carjacking last week, police in South Daytona said Tuesday they believe a crew may have used a female to lure males to the city to be robbed. Both victims had plans to meet up with a female, and a gun with a laser sight was used in both incidents, police said.
