Sewing Kindness: Church quilters send...

Sewing Kindness: Church quilters send comfort where needed Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Quilts made by a congregation in Ormond Beach provide comfort and more to area residents and people around the world. As part of the nationwide organization Lutheran World Relief, members of Grace Lutheran Church meet weekly and prepare quilts for distribution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Coat littering 2 hr grizz58 1
Molly brown 11 hr Lol 8
Florida Unemployment "Connect" site- ABOMINATIO... (Nov '13) 22 hr John 12
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Mar 21 Grunt56 184
Company while visiting Mar 16 Richard 1
Gay life/men (May '15) Mar 16 Richard 6
Keva Matovina Mar 16 Port Orange 1
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Volusia County was issued at March 24 at 3:37AM EDT

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC