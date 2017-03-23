Sewing Kindness: Church quilters send comfort where needed Updated at
Quilts made by a congregation in Ormond Beach provide comfort and more to area residents and people around the world. As part of the nationwide organization Lutheran World Relief, members of Grace Lutheran Church meet weekly and prepare quilts for distribution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Coat littering
|2 hr
|grizz58
|1
|Molly brown
|11 hr
|Lol
|8
|Florida Unemployment "Connect" site- ABOMINATIO... (Nov '13)
|22 hr
|John
|12
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Mar 21
|Grunt56
|184
|Company while visiting
|Mar 16
|Richard
|1
|Gay life/men (May '15)
|Mar 16
|Richard
|6
|Keva Matovina
|Mar 16
|Port Orange
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC