Senator Linda Stewart Files New Legislation Better Helping Disabled...

State Senator Linda Stewart on Wednesday filed Senate Bill 1398 with Senator Dennis Baxley to create a voluntary program that promotes accessibility for the disabled, provides businesses with guidance on compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act , and gives courts a tool to reject claims for attorneys' fees and costs in "drive-by" lawsuits. The lawmakers will join State Rep. Tom Leek to discuss the legislation on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 9:30 AM in the State Capitol's House Media Room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.