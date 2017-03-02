Senator Linda Stewart Files New Legislation Better Helping Disabled...

Senator Linda Stewart Files New Legis...

State Senator Linda Stewart on Wednesday filed Senate Bill 1398 with Senator Dennis Baxley to create a voluntary program that promotes accessibility for the disabled, provides businesses with guidance on compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act , and gives courts a tool to reject claims for attorneys' fees and costs in "drive-by" lawsuits. The lawmakers will join State Rep. Tom Leek to discuss the legislation on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 9:30 AM in the State Capitol's House Media Room.

