Port Orange child molestation suspect...

Port Orange child molestation suspect a Uncle Mikeya faces more charges

3 min ago

The Port Orange man accused of molesting children he baby-sat faces more charges after two other children came forward in the wake of his arrest earlier this month, sheriff's officials said. The children in the most recent charges told investigators they met Michael McCabe while he was volunteering at Holly Hill School.

