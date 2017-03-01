Police have their hands full with pair of shooting deaths

A woman was shot on the beachside and a man was shot near Midtown in homicides committed just hours apart DAYTONA BEACH - Police were busy Saturday searching for witnesses and suspects in two unrelated killings-one where the 24-year-old victim was embraced by her husband as she lay bleeding on the sidewalk. Daytona Beach police responded about 1 a.m. to a report of a woman shot outside the Italian Pizza and Grill at 515 N. Atlantic Ave., just south of Seabreeze Boulevard. Police said Victoria Akers, 25, of Edgewater, was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in the arms of her husband, Cody Akers, who was trying to stop her from bleeding out.

