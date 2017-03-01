Police have their hands full with pai...

Police have their hands full with pair of shooting deaths

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A woman was shot on the beachside and a man was shot near Midtown in homicides committed just hours apart DAYTONA BEACH - Police were busy Saturday searching for witnesses and suspects in two unrelated killings-one where the 24-year-old victim was embraced by her husband as she lay bleeding on the sidewalk.  Daytona Beach police responded about 1 a.m. to a report of a woman shot outside the Italian Pizza and Grill at 515 N. Atlantic Ave., just south of Seabreeze Boulevard.  Police said Victoria Akers, 25, of Edgewater, was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in the arms of her husband, Cody Akers, who was trying to stop her from bleeding out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heather ball from jamestown ny 10 hr Guy 4
Joeys 14 hr wondering 4
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Wed Patrick 175
Catrina Pavlov Wed Steven 2
Molly brown Wed Batman 1
Helicopter over head? (Jun '13) Feb 28 Don 5
Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16) Feb 27 joe 3
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Volusia County was issued at March 04 at 11:04AM EST

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,443 • Total comments across all topics: 279,306,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC