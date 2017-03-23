Police: Daytona 14-year-old swatted keys in carjacking at Ormond Elementary

The 14-year old from Daytona Beach arrested in a carjacking at Ormond Beach Elementary School smacked the keys out of the hands of a parent who had come to pick up her child, according to a report released Thursday. Ormond Beach police spokesman Keith Walker said Shyheem Rainge ran up behind Carol Ziglar on Wednesday afternoon, knocked the keys out of her hand, then picked them up off the ground and then took off in the direction of the parking lot, the report stated.

