Police arrest man accused in Ormond stabbing

Dailey, 29, was wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Feb. 7 on Brookwood Court in Ormond Beach, Walker said. Several friends were at a residence on Brookwood just after 2:30 a.m. that day and witnesses told police that Dailey looked as if he was an on "unknown narcotic."

