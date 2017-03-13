More details emerge in Ormond crash that killed 1, injured 5

Police released more details Tuesday about a weekend four-vehicle wreck in Ormond Beach that left a Port Orange man dead and five people, including the man's children, injured. Driver Vincent Graziano, 43, was killed Sunday when his sport utility vehicle was struck head-on by Cameron Morris, 21, of St. Augustine, who was driving 30 mph over the speed limit, a crash report states.

