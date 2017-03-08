Mexican and margaritas: La Fiesta pac...

Mexican and margaritas: La Fiesta packs a tasty punch Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Editor's note: With so much delicious cuisine here in Volusia and Flagler counties, we decided to compile a list of the best restaurants in 16 categories from juicy burgers to vegetarian greens at high-end steakhouses, casual cafes and everything in between. In the coming months, we'll feature all 16 categories, beginning today with our choice for best Mexican/Latin restaurant.  The Mexican restaurant, which has locations in both Ormond Beach and Port Orange, is well known for its variety of freshly mixed and blended margaritas, with punchy flavors like lime, strawberry, mango and raspberry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) 59 min SJCSKR 180
Guy at Gold's Gym, Ormond Beach 4 hr SPIKE62 1
Molly brown Tue Batman 3
heather ball from jamestown ny Mar 5 Lisa 5
Joeys Mar 3 wondering 4
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Mar 1 Patrick 175
Catrina Pavlov Mar 1 Steven 2
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,797 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC