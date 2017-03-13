Ex-lawmaker Taylor pleads not guilty to fraud charges

Former State Rep. Dwayne Taylor has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of wire fraud accusing him of using campaign money for his personal benefit. Taylor, a former Daytona Beach city commissioner and four-term member of the Florida House of Representatives, pleaded not guilty on March 9, the day after the indictment was filed. Taylor, 49, is accused of withdrawing cash in amounts ranging from $100 to $400 eight times from ATMs and cashed one check in Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach and Tampa, according to the indictment.

