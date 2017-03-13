Ex-lawmaker Taylor pleads not guilty to fraud charges
Former State Rep. Dwayne Taylor has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of wire fraud accusing him of using campaign money for his personal benefit. Taylor, a former Daytona Beach city commissioner and four-term member of the Florida House of Representatives, pleaded not guilty on March 9, the day after the indictment was filed. Taylor, 49, is accused of withdrawing cash in amounts ranging from $100 to $400 eight times from ATMs and cashed one check in Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach and Tampa, according to the indictment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|55 min
|81 forever
|183
|Company while visiting
|Mar 16
|Richard
|1
|Gay life/men (May '15)
|Mar 16
|Richard
|6
|Keva Matovina
|Mar 16
|Port Orange
|1
|Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ...
|Mar 16
|shilovadar0
|1
|Jackie Pettis
|Mar 15
|pcg
|1
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|Uncle Bert
|176
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC