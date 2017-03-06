Everybody Eats: Three more cookbooks up for grabs Updated at

Weeks after publication of my column describing a handful of used cookbooks from the late 1990s and early 2000s that would be given away, first come, first served, an email came from Ormond Beach reader Victoria Shirah. Victoria had not even attempted to snap up any of the cookbooks, which had been left on my doorstep by a longtime reader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.