Daytona commission advances apartment project in Midtown
At their meeting Wednesday night, city commissioners approved rezoning the MLK Lofts apartment site on the southeast corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and El Dorado Street. The Midtown neighborhood just south of International Speedway Boulevard and east of Nova Road has been starved for new development for decades, so some are eager to see the proposed 82-unit structure rise above the dilapidated buildings that would surround it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|3 hr
|Patrick
|175
|Catrina Pavlov
|3 hr
|Steven
|2
|Molly brown
|3 hr
|Batman
|1
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|3 hr
|Guy
|3
|Helicopter over head? (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Don
|5
|Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16)
|Mon
|joe
|3
|bike week main street?
|Mon
|joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC