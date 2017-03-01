Daytona commission advances apartment...

Daytona commission advances apartment project in Midtown

At their meeting Wednesday night, city commissioners approved rezoning the MLK Lofts apartment site on the southeast corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and El Dorado Street. The Midtown neighborhood just south of International Speedway Boulevard and east of Nova Road has been starved for new development for decades, so some are eager to see the proposed 82-unit structure rise above the dilapidated buildings that would surround it.

