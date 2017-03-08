Concerts to rock Daytonaa s Ocean Center for 1st time in years
DAYTONA BEACH – When classic rockers Iron Butterfly unleash "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" and other hard-charging oldies on Saturday at the Ocean Center, it'll be the first time that a concert has rattled the rafters at the county-run convention center in more than six years. The Iron Butterfly show, aimed squarely at the Bike Week crowd, is part of a weekend's worth of music to be presented at the Ocean Center by RockPack Concerts, a promotion company in Fort Myers.
