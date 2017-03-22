Boom To Grow: Volusia, Flagler among nationa s fastest-growing areas
According to just-released data by the U.S. Census Bureau, the two counties are among the nation's fastest-growing, with a combined population increase of 14,296 between July 1, 2016 and July 1, 2016. The Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metropolitan statistical area - which includes Flagler County - was among the 25-fastest growing metro areas in the country during the July 2015-July 2016 time frame, joining eight other Florida communities on the Census Bureau list.
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Molly brown
|Tue
|Monster
|5
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Tue
|Grunt56
|184
|Company while visiting
|Mar 16
|Richard
|1
|Gay life/men (May '15)
|Mar 16
|Richard
|6
|Keva Matovina
|Mar 16
|Port Orange
|1
|Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ...
|Mar 16
|shilovadar0
|1
|Jackie Pettis
|Mar 15
|pcg
|1
