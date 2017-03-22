Authorities ID man killed in Palm Coast I-95 wreck
Authorities have identified the person killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast on Wednesday afternoon. The victim was Dave Dalecki, 47, of Ormond Beach, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
