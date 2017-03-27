3 Volusia council members commit to homeless shelter at FAITH gathering

Three Volusia County Council members promised Monday to support Daytona Beach's plan to build a homeless shelter on county-owned property. Heather Post and Joyce Cusack drew applause from about 1,000 people inside the Peabody Auditorium when they said they'd support the county funding a portion of infrastructure and operating costs for the shelter. Billie Wheeler wasn't at the FAITH Action Assembly - led by area religious leaders - but organizers read an email she wrote in support.

