Questions that weren't asked at congressman's town hall

When some number - we don't know how many - of people were left out of U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis' telephone town hall Thursday, The News-Journal started getting emailed complaints. Patricia Dunn, Ormond Beach: "Will you publicly support Rep. Nadler's 'Resolution of Inquiry' regarding Donald Trump's ties to Vladimir Putin's regime? I see this as an issue of national security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.