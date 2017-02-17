Questions that weren't asked at congr...

Questions that weren't asked at congressman's town hall

When some number - we don't know how many - of people were left out of U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis' telephone town hall Thursday, The News-Journal started getting emailed complaints. Patricia Dunn, Ormond Beach: "Will you publicly support Rep. Nadler's 'Resolution of Inquiry' regarding Donald Trump's ties to Vladimir Putin's regime? I see this as an issue of national security.

