Ormond barber survived nuclear test exposure

ORMOND BEACH - For the better part of seven decades, Al Garritano cut a lot of hair for a lot of people - and gave them a lot of laughs. On Tuesday, his family, friends and customers will pay their respects for the man who served his country during World War II, survived radiation exposure after the war while working at the infamous nuclear testing site at Bikini Atoll, and went on to cut hair in Ormond Beach for 40 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.