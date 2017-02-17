Ormond barber survived nuclear test exposure
ORMOND BEACH - For the better part of seven decades, Al Garritano cut a lot of hair for a lot of people - and gave them a lot of laughs. On Tuesday, his family, friends and customers will pay their respects for the man who served his country during World War II, survived radiation exposure after the war while working at the infamous nuclear testing site at Bikini Atoll, and went on to cut hair in Ormond Beach for 40 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Feb 16
|go green
|173
|Catrina Pavlov
|Feb 10
|Jason2
|1
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Marcos
|Jan '17
|JKReds14
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC