Man shot cat because it 'looked at hi...

Man shot cat because it 'looked at him like it owned the place'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Metro UK News

A man allegedly shot his neighbour's cat with a BB gun because it 'looked at him like it owned the place'. This 76-year-old man has been feeding stray cats in his area every day for the last 22 years The 69-year-old man, who did not share his name, told police he had become angry after noticing that the cat had relieved itself on his property in Florida's Ormond Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Thu go green 173
Catrina Pavlov Feb 10 Jason2 1
Tammy Betz Feb 3 Port Orange Dentist 1
Best sushi in town? Jan 27 The Browns 1
Best place to watch a game? Jan 24 WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE 2
Sea side hotel Jan 23 Visitors 1
Marcos Jan 19 JKReds14 1
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,654 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC