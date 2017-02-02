Man shot cat because it 'looked at him like it owned the place'
A man allegedly shot his neighbour's cat with a BB gun because it 'looked at him like it owned the place'. This 76-year-old man has been feeding stray cats in his area every day for the last 22 years The 69-year-old man, who did not share his name, told police he had become angry after noticing that the cat had relieved itself on his property in Florida's Ormond Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Thu
|go green
|173
|Catrina Pavlov
|Feb 10
|Jason2
|1
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Marcos
|Jan 19
|JKReds14
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC