Lifeguards wanted: Volusia hiring 150 for beach season
Applicants must be at least 16 years old on or before June 1, and must be able to swim 500 meters freestyle in under 10 minutes, swim 50 yards freestyle in under 30 seconds, and run a half-mile in under 3 minutes, 15 seconds. Candidates considered for hiring will undergo a background check, physical and drug screening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catrina Pavlov
|8 hr
|Jason2
|1
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Wed
|clarke
|172
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Marcos
|Jan 19
|JKReds14
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC