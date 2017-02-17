'I was going to die': Pit bulls attack man at Port Orange park
That's not welcome news for Brian Seeley, 54, Port Orange, who received 45 stitches in his right leg during six hours of emergency surgery at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach for injuries sustained in the Feb. 11 incident at 5959 Spruce Creek Road. Seeley also is the midst of three weeks' worth of rabies vaccines, necessary because the two dogs weren't up-to-date on their required shots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Thu
|go green
|173
|Catrina Pavlov
|Feb 10
|Jason2
|1
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Marcos
|Jan 19
|JKReds14
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC