Human remains found in Ormond Beach
Ormond Beach police found what they called "human skeletal remains" in some woods Wednesday morning while searching for a missing man. Detectives were searching woods behind Tomoka Meadows for 82-year-old William Cox, a Grand Villa of Ormond Beach assisted living facility resident who was reported missing Feb. 8, Officer Keith Walker said.
