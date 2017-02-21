Frustrating turn-lane work at Granada, I-95 nearly finished

Out the window of his dry cleaning business, Nael Hannoush sees a road project that has been nearly done for five weeks. The Florida Department of Transportation has been overseeing a turn-lane ramp widening at West Granada Boulevard and Interstate 95, but the work simply cannot be completed without a sustained stretch of warmer weather, frustrating Hannoush, his employees and transportation officials.

