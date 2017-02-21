Former County Chair Jason Davis plans to sue Volusia
Former Volusia County Chair Jason Davis plans to sue the county, putting it on notice of "negligent and unconstitutional acts" linked to a controversial investigation into campaign contributions. Davis, whose bid to win a second term ended with a crushing loss in November, is represented by attorney Ted Doran, who is suing the county on the same grounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-face
|9 hr
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Feb 16
|go green
|173
|Catrina Pavlov
|Feb 10
|Jason2
|1
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC