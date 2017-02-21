Former County Chair Jason Davis plans...

Former County Chair Jason Davis plans to sue Volusia

1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Former Volusia County Chair Jason Davis plans to sue the county, putting it on notice of "negligent and unconstitutional acts" linked to a controversial investigation into campaign contributions. Davis, whose bid to win a second term ended with a crushing loss in November, is represented by attorney Ted Doran, who is suing the county on the same grounds.

Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

