Florida property insurers face ratings downgrades

Looming ratings downgrades for six to eight Florida-based property insurers could affect about 250,000 policyholders statewide, forcing some to find new insurers, according to sources familiar with an advisory issued this week by ratings agency Demotech. The company, whose Financial Strength Ratings determine which insurers are acceptable to lenders of mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac , also announced that two state Supreme Court rulings that went against insurers in 2016 prompted it to suspend the standards by which it rates 57 Florida insurers.

