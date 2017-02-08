Eldery man missing in Ormond Beach
An 82-year old man went missing Wednesday after police believe he walked away from an Ormond Beach assisted living facility. William Joseph Cox disappeared from the Grand Villas Assisted Living Facility at 535 N. Nova Road sometime after 4 p.m. after making statements to staff about wanting to "go home," said Ormond Beach police spokesman Keith Walker.
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|clarke
|172
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Marcos
|Jan 19
|JKReds14
|1
|Scott J Nason
|Jan 15
|Brett
|1
