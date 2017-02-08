Eldery man missing in Ormond Beach

Eldery man missing in Ormond Beach

An 82-year old man went missing Wednesday after police believe he walked away from an Ormond Beach assisted living facility. William Joseph Cox disappeared from the Grand Villas Assisted Living Facility at 535 N. Nova Road sometime after 4 p.m. after making statements to staff about wanting to "go home," said Ormond Beach police spokesman Keith Walker.

