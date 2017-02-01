Deputies: Palm Coast man mad about bill beat repairman with bat

A 76-year-old Palm Coast man was out on bail Friday after being arrested and charged with attacking an appliance repairman with a baseball bat in a dispute over a bill. Oscar Rivera, of Ferndale Lane, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, on Thursday after he reportedly hit the repairman with a metal baseball bat during an argument over the cost of repairs to a washing machine, according to a Flagler County Sheriff's Office report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.