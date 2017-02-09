Daytona meeting on east ISB draws big crowd
The crowd of well over 200 people packed into a meeting room Thursday night to find out more about a proposed overhaul of the eastern end of International Speedway Boulevard might one day look back on the evening as the beginning of a new chapter for the beachside. The gathering was held to find out what people think about two ideas for the half-mile stretch of International Speedway Boulevard between the Halifax River and Atlantic Ocean that would dramatically change the heavily traveled corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|22 hr
|clarke
|172
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Marcos
|Jan 19
|JKReds14
|1
|Scott J Nason
|Jan 15
|Brett
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC