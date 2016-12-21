Suspects in Ormond armed robberies by 'Batman' arrested
It wasn't the Joker, Killer Croc or Penguin that took down Batman on New Year's Day - it was the Ormond Beach police. Officers arrested Wateka Thomason, 33, and Cassandra Raffa, 31, shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday after finding the two women asleep in a Honda Civic in the parking lot of Wal-Mart, Ormond Beach police spokesman Officer Keith Walker said in news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|3 hr
|Hmm
|2
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|whats up
|9
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Dec 25
|spocko
|624
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC