Suspects in Ormond armed robberies by 'Batman' arrested

It wasn't the Joker, Killer Croc or Penguin that took down Batman on New Year's Day - it was the Ormond Beach police. Officers arrested Wateka Thomason, 33, and Cassandra Raffa, 31, shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday after finding the two women asleep in a Honda Civic in the parking lot of Wal-Mart, Ormond Beach police spokesman Officer Keith Walker said in news release.

