Sheriff: Video shows 'thieving idiot' Volusia deputy stealing cash

A body camera video shows a deputy taking two $100 bills from a man's wallet before arresting him and charging him with DUI, according to the Volusia County sheriff. Volusia County sheriff's deputy John Braman is on administrative leave and under investigation after a defense attorney turned over a video showing him stealing money from a driver, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Monday in a phone interview. "He represents an infinitesimal number of bad cops around the country but when this gets played in the news it makes everyone who wears the badge have to defend themselves against the actions of this idiot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.