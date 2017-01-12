Sheriff: Spree robber arrested near O...

Sheriff: Spree robber arrested near Ormond

Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A man wanted in a months-long robbery spree was arrested Friday morning in an upscale neighborhood near Ormond Beach, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. David Wayne Strickland, who Chitwood said pulled of eight robberies since October including one in Lakeland this week where he fired a shot, was discovered washing his car in the driveway of 1304 Harwick Lane in the Plantation Bay subdivision.

