Report: Florida, Volusia-Flagler have work to do for women

Florida's "report card" outlining the well-being of women in the state is nothing to hang up high on the refrigerator. Earning no better than C's and D's on a list of indicators, ranging from reproductive rights to political participation, the “status of women” in Florida is below average in most areas, the Institute of Women's Policy Research concludes in a 2015 report.

