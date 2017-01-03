Report: 3 kids watched movie as paren...

Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dead outside SUV

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Investigators say they don't know why a couple found dead outside their still-running SUV had stopped along Interstate 4 near Daytona Beach early on New Year's Eve with their three young sons safely strapped in their car seats and watching a movie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whats going on with Peck Plaza?? 16 hr peck? 1
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... Jan 3 INFIDEL 625
News Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05) Jan 1 Hmm 2
Moving to port orange (Feb '13) Dec 28 whats up 9
Donna Chesley (Sep '15) Dec 24 wondering 3
Best place to watch a game? Dec 21 CatFan 1
News Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c... Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,109 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,837

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC