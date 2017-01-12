Outsiders hope for jobs in Trump administration
David Vincent Gagne is a chief technology officer for a web development company. He's from Ormond Beach, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott J Nason
|Sun
|Brett
|1
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
|bike week main street?
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|1
|Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea...
|Jan 10
|Nellie
|1
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|Jan 5
|peck?
|1
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Jan 3
|INFIDEL
|625
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC