Ormond Beach OKs raising New Britain ...

Ormond Beach OKs raising New Britain building height limits

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The urge to increase foot traffic downtown led to city commissioners voting 4-0 in favor of raising the height limits along the corridor one block north of West Granada Avenue, paving the way for a future multifamily development that could bring more residents to the neighborhood. The two-story cap along New Britain Avenue is about to be replaced by a three-story cap, but the prospect of building something up to five stories tall remains a possibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scott J Nason Jan 15 Brett 1
Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11) Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 15
bike week main street? Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 1
News Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea... Jan 10 Nellie 1
whats going on with Peck Plaza?? Jan 5 peck? 1
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... Jan 3 INFIDEL 625
News Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05) Jan 1 Hmm 2
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,882 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC