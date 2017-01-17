Ormond Beach OKs raising New Britain building height limits

The urge to increase foot traffic downtown led to city commissioners voting 4-0 in favor of raising the height limits along the corridor one block north of West Granada Avenue, paving the way for a future multifamily development that could bring more residents to the neighborhood. The two-story cap along New Britain Avenue is about to be replaced by a three-story cap, but the prospect of building something up to five stories tall remains a possibility.

