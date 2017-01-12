Ormond Beach Middle adds school resou...

Ormond Beach Middle adds school resource officer

Ormond Beach Middle School will get its own full-time school resource officer this week, thanks in part to a federal grant from a program that has helped put officers in a number of other area schools. The new position, approved for a nearly three-year term by the Volusia County School Board last week, will place Officer Gregory Stokes from the Ormond Beach Police Department inside the school to discourage crime, address safety concerns and reinforce a positive image of law enforcement to students.

