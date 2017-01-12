Ormond Beach in the middle of another building height debate
ORMOND BEACH - A city with a history of intense infighting over building height restrictions is about to undergo another fierce battle - this time over a pending development one block from the downtown district. On Tuesday, the Ormond Beach City Commission will vote on whether to amend the land development code and increase the building height limit along New Britain Avenue, a road that runs parallel to to the restaurant-and-shop-heavy West Granada Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott J Nason
|4 hr
|Brett
|1
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Fri
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
|bike week main street?
|Fri
|-XOXO gossip girl
|1
|Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea...
|Jan 10
|Nellie
|1
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|Jan 5
|peck?
|1
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Jan 3
|INFIDEL
|625
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC