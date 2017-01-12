Ormond Beach in the middle of another building height debate

ORMOND BEACH - A city with a history of intense infighting over building height restrictions is about to undergo another fierce battle - this time over a pending development one block from the downtown district. On Tuesday, the Ormond Beach City Commission will vote on whether to amend the land development code and increase the building height limit along New Britain Avenue, a road that runs parallel to to the restaurant-and-shop-heavy West Granada Boulevard.

