News 14 mins ago 10:21 a.m.Parents found dead inside car; children safe

Daniel Kelsey, 32, and Heather Kelsey, 30, of Ormond Beach were found dead early Saturday near a vehicle with their three children alive inside, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The Highway Patrol said a trooper was driving along I-4 near DeLand around 2 a.m. when he saw a maroon SUV parked on the side of the road at mile marker 122 with its hazard lights on.

