New Volusia County chair wants shorter meetings, fewer raises for manager

Volusia County Council meetings are too long and the manager too frequently gets raises, according to the man slated to take over as county chair in January. Ed Kelley, in a recent interview, emphasized a desire to shorten meetings, increase the number of council workshops, and criticized the council's unanimous decision earlier this month to give Jim Dinneen, who earned $234,000 before benefits, even more for the coming year.

