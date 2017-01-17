Motorcycle wreck in DeLand leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night on I-4 in DeLand when he struck a guardrail while exiting on the State Road 44 offramp, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Both the driver, Dustin Lanier, 29, of Winter Springs, and his passenger, Jessica Scruggs, 27, of Ormond Beach, were thrown from the 2004 Honda motorcycle, said FHP spokesperson Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea side hotel
|1 hr
|Visitors
|1
|Marcos
|Jan 19
|JKReds14
|1
|Scott J Nason
|Jan 15
|Brett
|1
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
|bike week main street?
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|1
|Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea...
|Jan 10
|Nellie
|1
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|Jan 5
|peck?
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC